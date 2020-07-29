Thanks to Emerson, The Magic House now has more than a dozen smart thermostats that will allow the facility to save money on heating and cooling costs every year.
Employees from Ferguson-based Emerson recently installed 17 new Sensi Smart Thermostats at The Magic House in Kirkwood. The smart thermostats will allow The Magic House to save about 23% annually on its heating and cooling energy.
“We are so grateful for Emerson’s partnership,” said Beth Fitzgerald, president of The Magic House. “Not only do they generously support our exhibits and programs, but their investment in our facility ensures that our building is efficient and comfortable for our visitors and staff.”
In addition to the new smart thermostats, The Magic House will have access to software that allows for remote access and control of the smart thermostats in the building.