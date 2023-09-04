Nestled in the heart of Old Webster sits The Lockwood Gallery, an art gallery featuring the works of one artist a month.
Unlike most other galleries, half of The Lockwood Gallery’s proceeds go to the artist while the other half is donated to Book Book Go, a nonprofit that aims to provide books to children and families that need them.
Book Book Go, founded in 2015 as Bring Me A Book St. Louis, works to tackle the literacy gap and allow all kids access to books regardless of socioeconomic status. Book Book Go started a Book Bus Bookmobile in 2018, taking books on the road across Missouri and Illinois. Last year alone, Book Book Go delivered 20,000 books, and in the spring of 2023 gave over 5,000 books away to public schools in East St. Louis.
The nonprofit is also donating books to a number of summer camps this summer and serves kids and families in the greater Webster-Kirkwood area. Michael Shipley, Warson Woods resident and executive director of Book Book Go, said research shows that if a child is not reading by third grade it becomes a lot more challenging to learn how to read and be successful in school.
“My favorite part about Book Book Go are the smiles,” Shipley said.“We deliver books, and the children and teachers and staff are so happy at our events. It really makes it worthwhile. I also love inspiring kids to read more and get them excited about reading.”
Shipley also works at The Lockwood Gallery by curating the artwork and showcasing artists’ work by reaching out to them and setting up an exhibit at the gallery. Book Book Go initially used the storefront on Lockwood used to store books, but Shipley looked for a more creative way to utilize the space.
Shipley opened The Lockwood Gallery saying an art gallery in support of a nonprofit represents community outreach and is a good way to spread awareness. It also provides local artists an opportunity to sell their work. Shipley said the opening of The Lockwood Gallery in October 2022 has been successfully bringing in more revenue and, in turn, helping the community.
“The Lockwood Gallery offered me another avenue to talk to people,” Shipley said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits in St. Louis and we’re always clamoring for revenue to support our nonprofit. The gallery is a creative way to bring in more revenue, and add another element to my position as executive director managing the nonprofit.
“There’s a lot of people that now know about our nonprofit that didn’t know before because we have the gallery,” he added.
The Lockwood Gallery, 46 W. Lockwood Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Since March, the gallery has had a single artist exhibit beginning on the first Friday of the month and continuing through the month. For September, the works of two photographers, Martin Lammert and Larry Otto, will share gallery space. An opening reception for their work will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
“I value the joy that the gallery brings to the artists,” Shipley said. “A lot of these artists haven’t had their own personal show, maybe never, and some of them haven’t had one in years. So it’s really cool to see their family and friends come to the art exhibits and share their enthusiasm for their work with their friends. It’s good for the community to have another gallery in Webster and also a gallery that just has one or two artists at a time.”
With Book Book Go and the proceeds donated to the nonprofit from The Lockwood Gallery, underprivileged kids and families get a chance to read. To learn more, visit bookbookgo.com or stop by The Lockwood Gallery to support local artists and photographers.
Sim Khanuja, a 2023 graduate of Kirkwood High School, is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.