The Listening Place — a place to talk about loss and share grief — is now open on Wednesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Webster Hills United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave. Wednesday hours are walk-in and weekend meetings are available by appointment.
Isolation has been a common theme throughout the pandemic, and that isolation has included an inability to mourn and celebrate the lives of loved ones in traditional ways. The pandemic also highlighted many other sources of loss in people’s lives, from the loss of relationships to the loss of stability that comes with unemployment, illness or major life transitions.
Webster Hills United Methodist Church leaders recognize that void, and after learning of another church’s Mourning Center, began exploring the possibility of bringing a similar entity to the Webster-Kirkwood area. Often people may just need an opportunity to talk about whomever or whatever is the source of their lingering grief. The Listening Center, which opened earlier this month, offers that opportunity.
One of the organizers and volunteers for The Listening Place is Julie Strassman, M.Div., who brings her experience to hospice care and grief support.
“I meet so many people who could benefit from the opportunity to talk openly about their loss, whatever it might be, to a compassionate person,” said Strassman. “The Listening Place companions are trained in compassionate, non-judgmental listening. They have all experienced losses of their own and can truly empathize with others while providing support and a caring presence. By partnering with professional support organizations such as Bethesda Hospice Care, The Listening Place companions can also refer and provide resources for people who might need a deeper level of support.”
Two Listening Place Companions will be present during open walk-in hours and appointments. Listening Place Companions have passed background checks and have been trained in compassionate listening. Listening Place Companions are volunteers whose role is to be supportive listeners. Confidentiality will be emphasized.
The Listening Place can be entered from the Berry Road side of the Christian Life Center across from Webster Hills United Methodist Church. For more information, visit thelisteningplacestl.org or call 314-252-8615.