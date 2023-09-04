The Repertory Theatre St. Louis presents Tony Award-winning play “The Lehman Trilogy,” Sept. 5-24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road.
Experience this epic tale of one family’s passionate pursuit of the American Dream and the piercing cost of greed, excess and unbridled power.
“Twisted Melodies,” based on the life of St. Louis soul music icon Donny Hathaway, runs Oct. 4-22 at COCA’s Berges Theatre, 6880 Washington Ave.
Don’t miss “A Christmas Carol,” The Rep’s spectacular holiday tradition, Nov. 28 through Dec. 23 at the Loretto-Hilton Center.
To learn more about upcoming performances or purchase tickets, visit repstl.org.