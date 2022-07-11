Like a painter patiently waits for a new creation to dry, 100-year-old Edward “Ed” Coombs delighted in being interviewed earlier this year and untiringly waited for this feature about his life to publish in the Prime Times summer issue.
As a fellow journalist, Coombs understood the nature of publishing schedules. Unfortunately, the Kirkwood resident died on April 21, 2022, before the publication of this special section. In honor of this centenarian, we are choosing to publish this story.
If he were still here, holding this newspaper in his hands, he might quip, “Life is multisided, and news reporting is about covering what people want to know or hear about.” His life, which included providing secretive intelligence services, meets that criteria, especially out of respect for someone who lived through 10 decades.
Local roots run deep in the Coombs family, back to 1929. Chances are many community residents have some sort of connection to his family, as they were and are active in the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Boy Scouts, Kirkwood School District, Greentree Festival, Kirkwood Historical Society and the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce, as well as several community events.
Ed Coombs and his wife, Ruth, were avid tennis players. He was the only 90-plus-year-old in the biking and swimming events in the Senior Olympics. He continued swimming and driving until age 98.
Ed and Ruth Coombs are survived by three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In honor of Ed Coombs’ habit of keeping a written daily diary from 1942 to 2020, the following highlights of his life are offered in news journaling fashion, infused with his interview responses.
• Oct. 12, 1921: Edward was born on Columbus Day and raised in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.
“Our family’s house had been used as a hospital for George Washington’s troops during the Battle of Brandywine.”
• 1930s: Ed was orphaned during the Great Depression, losing his father at age 12 and his mother at age 15.
“I attended high school while living in a foster home.”
• 1940s: After graduating from high school ...
“I went to sea with the U.S. Merchant Marine until I heard of too many torpedoed ships, so I went to D.C. to work for the War Production Board.
“After Pearl Harbor, I joined the Navy in 1942. By volunteering for a secret mission, I became a charter member of the OSS, which was renamed the CIA. After we trained at Quantico, I was shipped across the country and then the Pacific, all without knowing the team’s ultimate destination until they arrived in India.
“Our team flew the Burma Hump into Japanese-held China and taught Chinese farmers how to fight. I contracted malaria and finished out the war on a mapping ship, where I survived my midnight watch on deck during Typhoon Louise in Okinawa Harbor.
“I proudly received the Bronze Star for meritorious service.”
• Late 1940s: “I attended the University of Missouri-Columbia’s journalism school, where I met my roommate’s sister, Ruth Tonn. We married in 1948.”
• 1950s to 1970s: “After working for newspapers in three, small Midwestern towns, we returned to Ruth’s hometown of Kirkwood in 1957.”
While waiting for a house to become available, the Coombs had to live with their two sons for several months in a small downtown motel in Kirkwood with only a bedroom and a hot plate.
• His most memorable journalistic moment: Getting a picture taken at the Kirkwood Train Station with Harry S. Truman during his presidential campaign.
“Harry was outspoken on many issues,” Coombs recalled.
• Coombs served as a copy editor at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspapers, ultimately handling letters to the editor. Upon reflecting, he said he had “a pretty good life in journalism,” during a time when “$25 per week was a big deal.” He added that “country correspondence” was vital then, and led to him feeling like a wandering itinerary journalist at times.
• Coombs taught news reporting at Webster College before it became Webster University.
• 1981: The Coombs moved to Cape Coral, Florida. After 19 years of sailing, they returned to Kirkwood to buy a house a few blocks from where Ruth grew up.
• 2009: The Coombs moved into Friendship Village when Ruth’s dementia required it. She passed in 2011. He recalled fond memories of raising their children together.
“Ruth and I have three children: Dave, Doug and Diane. We enjoyed taking them on epic, three-week camping trips into all 48 of the lower states.”
• Oct. 10, 2011: “We celebrated my 90th birthday party at the Kirkwood Train Station, with Mayor Art McDonnell declaring it Ed Coombs Day in Kirkwood.”
• October 2016: “For my 95th birthday, we went up in a hot air balloon at the Albuquerque Balloon Festival.”
• October 2021: “I had wanted to go to Hawaii for my 100th birthday. Instead, they brought Hawaii to me. Eighteen musicians from the Missouri Fiddlers played at my party of 30 family and friends.”
• Regarding what letter grade Coombs said he would give contemporary, overall news reporting: He said an A or A- because “sometimes important facts are left out.”
• Among Coombs favorite local memories were eating at the Rexall Drug Store, how people went to Spencer’s Grill for wedding day breakfasts, and how wonderful of a place that the Kirkwood and Webster Groves area was to live.
“We were so proud of being suburbanites within this great community,” he said.
In memory of Ed Coombs, Oct. 12, 1921 - April 21, 2022