The Kirkham Fieldhouse opened at the beginning of the year with one goal — to promote more physical activity and social engagement in the community.
Located in the Kirkham Industrial Court off of South Brentwood Blvd. in Webster Groves, the 13,000-square-foot sports and fitness facility is run by four families living in Webster Groves, Kirkwood and Glendale.
The ownership group — Meghan and Kerry Steach, Laura and Gino Vricella, Stacey and John Baclick, and Ben and Amy Smith — all share a passion for creating an athletic, fitness and wellness center for the community, and especially for their kids.
“As a parent, you see all the distractions in our kids’ worlds these days, and those distractions not requiring much physical activity,” said Kerry Steach, who lives in Glendale. “We know how important it is for us to try to get our kids motivated to be more active.”
The Kirkham Fieldhouse, formerly the home of Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing, offers spaces for youth team sports practices, and personal and small group fitness training. It hopes to add yoga and martial arts classes. The facility also hosts fun activities such as cornhole tournaments — a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target.
The families own two 4,000-square-foot synthetic fields and one 3,000-square-foot training area, which hosts lacrosse, field hockey, baseball, softball and soccer events. The facility is fully air conditioned and heated.
The main exercise area is the Ironwood Wellness Personal Training Studio, which has monthly membership options and offers private, semi-private and small group exercise training. The facility also has rentable space for personal trainers and other wellness professionals.
Margaret Ott is one of the fieldhouse’s regular clients and uses the facility to teach field hockey. Ott said she loves that the fieldhouse is indoors, and enjoys the smaller area for individual training sessions.
“I would strongly recommend Kirkham Fieldhouse, and I laugh when I say that because I know that will only make it harder to get turf time,” she said. “I think this is a hidden gem that other kids will really benefit from.”
Kirkham Fieldhouse is still getting off the ground, but has received positive feedback so far from clients and from more than 50 teams that have used the facility.
“With us all being local families, we are really excited to own a business and hopefully do some good things within the community,” Kerry Steach said. “We are dedicated to providing a clean, safe and welcoming atmosphere to all of our customers resulting in great practices and workouts.”
The O’Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance also offers dance lessons at the facility for children and adults interested in competitive or recreational Irish dancing.
For more information or questions about the Kirkham Fieldhouse, visit kirkhamfieldhouse.com or call 314-435-8699. The Kirkham Fieldhouse is located at 36 Kirkham Industrial Court.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.