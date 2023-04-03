The year was 2016, and I’d just returned home from college, no closer to having my life figured out than before I graduated. I was browsing the website of a local music store when I spotted what I was looking for — the profile of my old piano teacher, Tom Finger.
“Do you want to learn to play loud and fast?” read the text under his picture. “Well, too bad. You’re going to have to learn to play soft and slow sometimes, too.”
I started taking lessons from Mr. Finger — yes, that’s his real name — when I was 4 years old, and I continued through my junior year of high school. One might assume with so much experience that I got pretty good at the piano. One would be wrong.
On top of a lousy work ethic, I just didn’t seem to have any inherent musical ability. I was substandard at sight-reading, terrible with trills and dreadful with dynamics. It didn’t help that searching YouTube for any song would inevitably turn up at least one 8-year-old playing it flawlessly.
While Mr. Finger was never mean and encouraged me to participate in recitals, I couldn’t help but compare myself to his other students who were my age. By the time I was thinking about college admissions, I had to acknowledge the piano wasn’t going to get me anywhere.
So, I gave up my hobby of over a decade and took up studying and internships instead. I took standardized tests, got into college and started a part-time job. For three years I didn’t so much as sniff the ivories, let alone tickle them.
But a funny thing happened during my junior year of college. I had just started watching “Your Lie in April,” an animated series about a competitive pianist, when I experienced a visceral reaction, a bone-deep ache in my fingers. I guess you can take the girl out of the piano ... yadda yadda.
The next day, I printed off some sheet music and attempted to play it on an old campus piano. Boy, was I rusty. But as my hands soared across the octaves, I could only think about how much I missed it.
I sheepishly relayed the experience to my father, who offered to buy me an electric keyboard for my remaining time in college. I fiddled with it for the next year or so, but when I returned home, I knew I needed a bit more discipline.
I’d lost Mr. Finger’s phone number, so I did what any good Millennial would do and Googled his name. And sure enough, there he was, offering lessons at the local music shop, ready to pick up where we left off.
This is the part where I’d love to say I’ve improved dramatically. The truth is, I’m still lousy at piano. And that’s fine.
Yes, my trills are sloppy. Yes, it still stings to be outdone by an elementary school prodigy. But I’ve come to acknowledge that I don’t have to be good at something to enjoy it, and it’s OK to have hobbies that are just for fun.
And who knows? Maybe it’s not too late for me to become a concert pianist. You have to take these things slow sometimes.