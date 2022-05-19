Cue up Mr. Miyagi’s iconic smile and approving nod — Stages St. Louis will present St. Louis’ very first, pre-Broadway engagement with “The Karate Kid, The Musical” in Kirkwood.
The limited, pre-Broadway, performances of the stage musical adaptation of “The Karate Kid, The Musical,” will begin on Wednesday, May 25, and run through Sunday, June 26, at the Ross Family Theater in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
The musical is based on the smash 1984 hit Columbia Pictures movie, which became an instant cultural phenomenon. The film launched a multimedia franchise that spans three sequels, a remake, the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” an animated series, video games and merchandise. The musical will have a book by the film’s screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini.
The pre-Broadway engagement brings 40-plus artists from around the world to the St. Louis region, including a creative team full of award winners.
“We’re truly honored to be squarely between the crossroads of Tokyo and New York City and telling this universal story of understanding and acceptance,” Stages St. Louis Executive Producer Jack Lane said. “We cannot think of a better show to help launch Stages and the St. Louis region as a brand-new pre-Broadway tryout destination. It’s an extremely strong script and marvelous score.
“We’ve never had a performance center in St. Louis to handle a Broadway tryout, and they typically went to cities like Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles or Boston,” he continued. “Now, we can host Broadway-caliber theater. I hope it’s just the beginning for St. Louis.”
The grand opening of the $24 million Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in July 2021, with its innovative 525-seat design and state of the art facilities, set the stage for Kirkwood to become the go-to destination for pre-Broadway musicals, according to city officials.
“When the city envisioned the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, we knew it needed to have the ability to accommodate the type of large-scale productions that you’d see in Chicago or Los Angeles,” said Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer for the city of Kirkwood. “This world premiere of “The Karate Kid, The Musical” is a realization of that vision, and a real turning point for Kirkwood, Stages St. Louis and the entire St. Louis Region.”
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center General Manager Rick Duplissie, who has worked in theater since he was 17, said credit should be given to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center fore bearers who had the insight and foresight to design such a prominent foundational entertainment center.
“From the moment of walking into the center’s lobby, it has a ‘wow’ factor. This upcoming musical indicates it’s worth all the time and extra effort taken for the center,” Duplissie said.
Stages Executive Producer Lane explained it took seven months of Zoom discussions, sharing a virtual tour of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, trips to New York and a critical, top-secret three-day visit from the musical’s co-producer and Gorgeous Entertainment President Kumiko Yoshii and her team.
The connections Lane has made during his 35 years of heading up Stages, and the fact that he’s a native New Yorker, no doubt also played a role.
“This all came from relationships based in trust, which turned into friendships, and then partnerships on behalf of the performance,” he said. “It’s a big coup, and it’s really about the entire St. Louis community.”
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin recognized Lane’s efforts in the city’s landing “The Karate Kid, The Musical,” and said hosting the pre-Broadway premiere of the musical puts Kirkwood on the map in a big way.
“Jack Lane with Stages St. Louis has been a great partner in helping make this happen for our community,” Griffin said. “Having a pre-Broadway premiere at our performing arts center is incredible, and it hopefully will be the start of many more.”
For more information about “The Karate Kid, The Musical” or to purchase tickets, visit StagesStLouis.org.