I strongly support the efforts that the Kirkwood City Council has made to promote downtown-adjacent mixed-use development as a clever solution to the traffic- and enterprise-throttling problem that is Kirkwood Road.
Suburban growth long ago outstripped a road built to accommodate small town traffic. As a result, anyone who’s moved to Kirkwood in the past 30 years quickly builds the habit of avoiding Kirkwood Road between Washington and Woodbine, regardless of the time of day.
Toss in proprietary parking lot turf squabbles and downtown Kirkwood retailers find their shops devoid not only of passing-through customers, but also of their residential Kirkwood neighbors. The result is a downtown stretch of come-and-go, often uninspiring, occasionally promising, but hamstrung businesses.
Mixed-use developments like The James invite an on-foot lifestyle that could be very, very good for the vibrancy and sustainability of Kirkwood’s downtown retail infrastructure. Next step, bring downtown parking lots under municipal control so that they can be developed and built into a coherent civic strategy.
Mike Vachow
Kirkwood