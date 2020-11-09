We are so fortunate to live in a special place like Kirkwood — a place my family and I have called home for the past 13 years. We moved here for the excellent schools, the vibrant neighborhood feel and the positive urban qualities of our downtown.
I am impressed by cities such as ours that invest in the “EnVision Kirkwood 2035” master plan that looks to the future. Instead of sitting still and resting on tradition alone, Kirkwood is proactively seeking to improve and adapt to future needs with appreciation for what makes Kirkwood great. This is encouraging for me to see as an architect and resident in the city.
I have served a key role of the design team of The James, a project that I believe will dovetail nicely into the city’s master plan. The James will bring vibrance north of Adams through active retail frontage and pedestrian space while a civic plaza creates a destination and anchor point to the downtown. Additional pedestrian activity from residents and visitors has the chance to extend further south to current businesses as well.
The James also provides high-quality housing options, something the master plan references and I have heard many people talk about. With a mixture of different unit types, The James has the potential to bring diversity in people to our city, something that may benefit our downtown and greater Kirkwood as a whole.
As an architect and a resident, I believe this project will serve the city of Kirkwood well and I encourage the Kirkwood City Council to approve the project on Nov. 5. This is a chance to stay true to who we are as Kirkwood while invigorating growth and creating a beautiful new space for all residents to enjoy – a true asset for our community.
Jonathan Wirth
Kirkwood