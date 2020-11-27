I was more than a little unhappy to see that the Kirkwood City Council ignored our zoning ordinances and approved the abomination called “The James.”
Most egregious, along with ignoring the concerns of nearby residents, was ignoring the unit density set by our ordinances to jam in 152 units, well above the number allowed. This sets a bad precedent for the future of downtown. Next, Commerce Bank will come back with a comparable plan, followed by someone purchasing the Alpine Shop property to add another five-story monstrosity. Finally, U.S. Bank will also want to join in with its own multi-family structure.
For those who think there is too much traffic and too little parking in downtown — just wait until all the new construction is completed along Kirkwood Road. Expect much of the excess north-south traffic to spill over onto Taylor, Clay and Harrison, in addition to Washington and Adams.
Remember that Article VIII of the Kirkwood City Charter allows any 10 registered voters to initiate a recall of any elected city official. Our zoning ordinances need to be upheld and not considered mere suggestions.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood