Hello kids! It’s time for a “recurring history” lesson.
The Indigo revolt (or Nil Bidroho) was a peasant movement and uprising of indigo farmers against the indigo planters that arose in Bengal in 1859. It is seen as one of the most significant peasant movements in the history of India.
During the 19th century, British planters had persuaded the ryots (peasant farmers) to plant indigo, rather than crops, on the best portions of their land. This was committed to with signed contracts. The ryots were given loans, called dadon, to grow the indigo. These high interest rate loans, combined with high taxes and the meager price they received for the indigo, meant the ryots were never able to repay the loans. They were forever stuck in debt, which they would in turn pass on to their successors.
Unable to repay their debt, some resorted to planting crops instead of indigo. As a result, they found themselves evicted from their homes, had their crops burned or worse.
This oppression eventually led to the first wave of the rebellion. Ryots in the Nadia district refused to grow indigo and went on strike. Some were tried and executed, some had their indigo depots burned down and others fled to avoid being caught.
Eventually, the revolt spread across the land, garnering support from the middle class as well as the media. While most of the revolt was generally peaceful, violence and bloodshed also took place.
The revolt led to the formation of the Indigo Commission in 1860 to investigate the indigo cultivation system. A highlight of the commission was when indigo farmer Hadji Mulla was questioned by the commission. When asked if he was willing to cultivate indigo and, if not, under what conditions would he be willing, Mulla responded with a firm “No,” and claimed, “I’d rather beg than sow indigo.”
This attitude was consistent with the ryots, and eventually the commission sided with them. The oppressive practices would be put to an end, and farmers would no longer be forced to plant indigo.
Homework: Can you think of any systems in place today that keep people in an endless cycle of debt and/or restrict growth and the ability to thrive? Name one and explain.
Indigo (Revolt!)
You can hear me.
What do you got me planting?
What are these seeds I’ve sown?
You’re misunderstanding.
I’m only trying to make a home.
Why do I feel so blue?
Indebted to a lack of hope.
You brought upon this sadness.
And pushed me to Indigo (Revolt!)
Greed’s a diseased companion.
A blind eye to the exposed.
Leads one to demanding.
Another takes a crushing blow.
Why do I feel so blue?
I’d rather have to beg than sow.
It left me feeling hopeless.
And pushed me to Indigo (Revolt!)
If you really watch me.
You know I’m feeling the strain.
If you’d really watched me.
You’d have known.
I was gonna blow.
“We’re gonna blow!”
Indigo (Revolt!)
Indigo (Revolt!)
Just1L ©2015
Listen to the song inspired by the Indigo Revolt at tinyurl.com/bdefhzan
“Best I’ve heard of the old style in the new age”
–Distinct