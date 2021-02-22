I think everyone agrees that children being taught in person is the best thing for them educationally, socially and emotionally, but we must also think about the safety of teachers.
We need teachers to be in school and protected as much as possible from the virus, thus making sure they can stay in school. Is this not an argument for teachers, who are the most essential of workers, to be a priority for vaccination?
If teachers and children are in school, everybody wins. Teachers are way too far down the list for vaccinations in Missouri and things need to happen to change this. Every state surrounding Missouri has made teachers a priority, but not Missouri. Why?
Make it happen someone and give our children the educational experience they deserve!
Frances Bracken
Kirkwood