I am so disappointed every time I read or hear people say that “school children are not in much danger of dying” as an argument against mask mandates in schools. It is a foolish and sadly myopic view.
I am wondering if those who hold this opinion are aware, or even care, that from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, data suggests that over 140,000 children have been orphaned by primary caregivers dying of COVID-19.
Over 140,000 children orphaned.
Schools are notorious for having waves of illness spread through them. This is simply a function of crowded indoor situations with young children who do not fully understand how to protect themselves or others from contracting contagious illnesses.
These illnesses they spread around so freely in school do not stay within the population of students. Students go home and share these illnesses with family members and anyone else who may spend time in their homes.
While children may not be in so much danger of dying from a COVID-19 infection, the adults in their lives are. We need to remember that children spread disease fairly freely and need the adults in their lives.
The fact that “only” fewer than 600 children have died of COVID-19 does not illustrate the tremendous loss of life which has profoundly impacted this special population.
Masking is a simple way to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Why in the world so many people are against school mask mandates is beyond me. We have two children in school, and have not had a cold in two years. This is a record. Since our oldest started preschool, our entire family has had at least two colds per year … until COVID-19 mask mandates.
Kathy McIntosh
Webster Groves