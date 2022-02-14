I don’t remember learning much from grade school textbooks.
I mean, they covered things. Times tables. States and capitals. Planets. How to diagram a sentence. Dates. Lots of dates. But the textbooks themselves were, well, forgettable. With one exception.
To this day, I remember the ONE THING I learned by reading a social studies textbook. I don’t recall the year. But I remember the page.
It contained an old-timey drawing of a dragon-like figure with a long, skinny neck. The book called the creature a Gerry-Mander, named for the Massachusetts governor, who in 1812 approved a voting district drawn in that peculiar shape to assure his party got the most votes.
I was shook.
Up until that page, everything in my formal education had reinforced the notion that the U.S.A. was totally awesome. We had checks and balances! Lincoln! The cotton gin! Also, manifest destiny! We had manifest destiny!
Surely this Gerry-Mander incident was an aberration. Surely it was included to prove the union wasn’t yet perfect in 1812. Surely, the next page would explain how it got fixed.
Only it didn’t.
I was shook again in high school. That’s when a red-headed freshman named Tim told our history class about the time his dad called a Black man “boy,” and how the black man said something pretty awful in response. Tim, near tears, said his dad meant no harm. He called Tim “boy,” too. What was wrong with that Black man, Tim wondered. I wondered, too.
Every white face in the room turned to our teacher. Taking his cue, Mr. Kerr assured us there was nothing wrong with the Black man. He then explained why a Black man might take offense at being called “boy” by any white man, including Tim’s dad. It had to with slavery and Jim Crow.
Our history book covered these things. But it didn’t know about Tim’s dad. No book could have taught as memorable a lesson that day as Mr. Kerr.
That same year I took German I, which was taught by Herr Driesner, a spry, bearded man whose accent was real. In addition to German, Herr Driesner taught us how to make Kartoffelpuffer. That’s German for potato pancakes. He introduced us to Fussball. That’s German for soccer.
One day, Herr Driesner showed us a film on the Holocaust. What I remember most about that film wasn’t the grainy, black-and-white scenes of Jewish people being herded onto trains. (I covered my eyes after that.)
What I remember most is the sound coming from the back of our classroom when the film ended. There sat our teacher, his head in his hands, sobbing. He did the exact same thing on Holocaust film day in German II.
I hope you, too, have school days like these that you remember. We learn best from things that shake us.