Washington, Missouri has small town charm and big city amenities. This river city sits in the heart of Missouri wine country, just 45-minutes west of St. Louis.
Whether you choose a quick day-trip or decide to make a weekend out of it, be sure to visit the lively downtown district with shops that will appeal to everyone! While there, enjoy any of the wonderful dining options. Don’t miss the opportunity to finish off your dining experience with a one-of-a-kind ice cream masterpiece from the local Main Street Creamery, credited by “Best Restaurants in St. Louis” on Facebook!
Join Washington for the third largest fair in Missouri — the Washington Town & Country Fair — held Aug. 2-6, 2023! The main stage headliners include Gabby Barrett, Nelly, Big & Rich, and Shooting Star with Missouri.
Don’t forget, Amtrak stops in Washington daily.