The Greek Kitchen’s takeout location inside of the Kirkwood Schnucks, 10233 Manchester Road, rebranded to Hungry Joe’s earlier this month, and is expanding and altering its menu. Still operated by Greek Kitchen owners Lisa Nicholas and Joe Kandel, Hungry Joe’s will add pizzas and burgers to its existing Greek favorites like gyros, falafel, Greek salad and hummus.
“We feel by dropping some of our menu items which take the most time to make, we can streamline the operation,” Kandel said. “We also feel by changing to a more generic name like Hungry Joe’s, it will appeal to a wider audience. We will be adding 16-inch cheese and pepperoni pizzas, as well as pizza by the slice while keeping our best-selling Greek items. We hope the pizzas will also appeal to people using delivery platforms like Doordash.”