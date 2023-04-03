The Grande at Laumeier Park creates a true family atmosphere among its residents, and provides a safe and social environment where residents are encouraged to age in place.
The team of directors at The Grande at Laumeier Park has a combined 170 years of experience, and is committed to exceeding expectations by not only training its team properly, but creating an atmosphere that keeps residents happy and healthy — physically and emotionally.
"When clients enter our community, they can feel the warm, caring atmosphere that has been created by our team. We are proud to passionately provide personalized services," said Carole Vierling, director of sales and marketing for The Grande at Laumeier.
Seniors enjoy living life to the fullest, and living in a community setting not only provides them with the confidence needed with any health issues, but also gives them a place where they can make new friends with similar interests. The community provides the privacy of an apartment along with the amenities of housekeeping, meals, maintenance, activities and entertainment.
Located at 12470 Rott Road in Sunset Hills near Laumeier Sculpture Park, The Grande at Laumeier Park also provides enhanced assisted living and memory care services. This includes 24-hour service from its health and wellness team, three meals a day and snacks prepared by the culinary team, local transportation and a wide variety of activities organized by the lifestyle team. Physical therapists, doctors, podiatrists and dentists make regular calls to the senior living community. A salon is located on site. The facility is also located next to a fire department with EMS, and within four miles of five different hospitals.
The secured memory care community specializes in a program called "Meet Me Where I Am." The team at The Grande at Laumeier Park is trained to provide excellent care for its residents no matter what stage of dementia they are experiencing. Several team members are also certified dementia practitioners. Life stations and special programming are incorporated for memory care as well.
The Grande at Laumeier prides itself on creating a family-like environment for everyone.
"One of our outstanding assets has been creating a true family atmosphere in our community," said Vierling. "In addition to our residents, we encourage families to join in on activities, join us for meals or even just stop by for happy hour. We also provide monthly informational events designed for family members to keep everyone up to date. By serving our residents, we are positively impacting their lives."
For more information, call 314-462-0222 or visit www.thegrandeatlaumeierpark.com.
