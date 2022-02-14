To Johnny Frolichstein, Anna Grace Claunch was the girl next door. The former Kirkwood residents used to play “house” together when they were neighbors on East Bodley Avenue. As young playmates, the two had no idea they were fated to marry years later after a recent surprise proposal — right outside their childhood homes.
Claunch’s family moved to Kirkwood from Alabama when she was 3 years old. There, she met the Frolichstein family, including 4-year-old Johnny.
“My family was very southern,” said Claunch. “My sisters and I would always be in smock dresses with big bows. We had big southern accents. When you think of a typical southern housewife, that’s my mom.”
Frolichstein’s family was a bit different.
“We’re a very kooky family. Our house is painted funky green and purple,” he said. “It was a clash of cultures for sure.”
Despite their differences, the Claunches and the Frolichsteins became fast friends, and their children became instant playmates. The two kids grew up in each other’s backyards, spending time outside, playing games and riding bikes.
During the “awkward middle school age” when Claunch was 11 and Frolichstein was 12, the Claunches moved back to Alabama. With little in common anymore, the two friends fell out of touch, but their families continued communicating.
“Even though we didn’t talk, I always knew how Johnny was doing, and when we came back to St. Louis, the Frolichsteins were always the first people we saw,” said Claunch.
The two teens moved on with their lives separately. Frolichstein remained in Kirkwood and attended Nipher Middle School. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2012 and then moved to Houston to study economics at Rice University. Claunch graduated from high school in 2013 and attended Rhodes College in Memphis, majoring in religious studies.
After graduating from Rhodes, Claunch moved to Atlanta to attend seminary school. At the time, Frolichstein was working for a consulting company in Houston, which required him to travel weekly — coincidentally — to Atlanta. Through their mothers, the two learned they were in the same city and decided to catch up over dinner.
“We both didn’t know what to expect,” said Claunch. “I thought, ‘I’m about to go get drinks with my childhood next door neighbor.’ I didn’t know if he was weird or cool yet, but it turned out he was cool.”
The two had such a good time chatting over beers that they decided to meet up the next week. One date turned into two, which turned into three, and the childhood friends realized their relationship was changing. They decided to take the plunge and attempt a long-distance relationship.
“At first we were like, ‘Are we really going to do this?’” said Claunch. “But then we realized this was our background. It was so easy to do the long distance because we already knew everything about each other through our families.”
According to Frolichstein, their families were both surprised and not at all surprised when the two came clean about their budding romance.
“When I told my mother I was dating Anna Grace, she cried harder than I’ve ever seen anyone cry,” Frolichstein said.
“A Moment With Just Us”
In a big step up from playing house in the backyard, Claunch and Frolichstein moved to New York together in June of 2020. Claunch is now in her residency to become a Presbyterian pastor and will soon be ordained. Frolichstein works remotely for a start-up based out of Austin.
The two had discussed marriage before, but were waiting for the right time to take the next step. In 2021, while in Kirkwood visiting Frolichstein’s mother over Thanksgiving break, Frolichstein decided the time had come.
“I was insistent on going for a walk because the weather was nice,” he said. “We walked to Tillman and hung out there for a little. On the way back, we were close to our childhood homes on Bodley Avenue. I said, ‘Why don’t we take a selfie for your mom out near the houses?’ While we took our little selfie, I was psyching myself up to get down on one knee.”
For Claunch, it was a perfect moment — no photographers or fanfare, quiet except for the “hootin’ and hollerin’” of a few passersby. Naturally, she said yes.
“My favorite part was the walk back home, when we were the only people who knew,” she said. “We could just spend a few moments to ourselves before we told anyone. It was a moment with just us.”
While her fiancé isn’t a huge “church boy,” Claunch said Frolichstein has been her biggest supporter in becoming a pastor.
“It’s cliche, but Johnny really makes me want to be the best version of myself,” she said. “He inspires me to give myself more credit. Also, he’s the funniest person I know.”
Frolichstein’s favorite thing about his future wife is her ability to see the humanity of everyone she meets.
“Whether it’s someone with a fancy job who donates six figures or an unhomed person, she’s just so good at reminding me that everyone has value,” he said.
Claunch will take Frolichstein’s mouthful of a last name in March 2023 in the bay-side town of Fairhope, Alabama, in front of the family members who always supported them — as childhood friends, as awkward teenagers and as lovers.
For now, the planning is on hold as Claunch and Frolichstein’s siblings are slated for their own weddings this year. But the girl and boy next door are looking forward to their turn to walk down the aisle as they take one step closer to the rest of their lives together.
“Our moms have a lot to talk about,” said Claunch.