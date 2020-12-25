Glasses aren’t a given, especially for low-income children. When kids can’t see well, they become less engaged in school — an added challenge to an already difficult online learning environment.
According to Vision Impact Institute, vision impairment is one of the most common disabling conditions among children in the U.S. and affects 25% of all students. Imagine trying to learn virtually while painfully squinting to see a blurry computer screen.
Founded in 2004, Eye Thrive has provided more than 20,000 pairs of free glasses to those who need them most: children. During the 2019-2020 school year, the nonprofit conducted eye exams for nearly 4,000 students at over 120 visits to schools and community centers in the region via its Mobile Vision Clinic, dispensing nearly 5,000 pairs of glasses. Because of their efforts, these children no longer struggle to see their lessons clearly.
Families should never have to choose between glasses and other essentials for their children. Access to Eye Thrive’s services means they don’t have to. Eye Thrive eliminates the barriers of transportation and expense that prevent too many families facing adversity from getting glasses for their children.
Eye Thrive’s programs provide everything from vision screenings and eye exams to prescription glasses made on-site, and no-questions-asked replacement glasses — completely free of charge. The gift of sight is powerful and makes a real difference in the lives of our kids. Eye Thrive offers this essential and empowering gift year-round.
Kate McKearn
Executive Director, Eye Thrive