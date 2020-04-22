The Gathering (Webster Groves) will host a food drive this weekend for LifeWise STL (formerly Kingdom House) at its new Webster church site, located at 921 Edgar Road.
The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
The most needed items include:
—Rice
—Beans
—Canned soup
—Canned vegetables
—Peanut butter
—Tuna
—Pasta
—Vegetable oil
—Cereal
—Oatmeal
—Macaroni and cheese
—Disinfectant spray/wipes
—Toilet paper
—Paper towels
—Hand soap (bars)
—Hand sanitizer
LifeWise STL is a nonprofit agency in the city of St. Louis that supports the holistic transformation of individuals experiencing poverty.Over the past month, LifeWise has distributed 1982 bags of food to families. While they have been able to serve many families the need is even greater, and The Gathering is hoping to help fill the gap.