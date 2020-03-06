Plans are for The Gathering United Methodist Church to move to 921 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
The Webster Groves City Council on March 3 approved a conditional use permit for a transfer of ownership on the 1.67 acre site.
The Gathering intends to use the site for religious services, ministry program and mission outreach. Plans are for one or two weekly Sunday morning services. Initial operations will include two full-time employees and three part-time employees.
The Gathering had been using Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave., for Sunday services. The current church and facilities on the site were constructed in 1953. The site was formerly home to the Webster Groves Day Care Center and Cornerstone Free Evangelical Church, and before that, South Webster Presbyterian Church.
A conditional use permit on additional land used for church offices and meeting space at nearby 442 E. Glendale Road were approved in 2001.