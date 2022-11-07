During harvest season, Karen Pepmeier is up before dawn at 4 a.m. Pepmeier, co-director of The Eden Gleaning and Gardening Project, is preparing for another day of gathering food from a rural farm three hours away in Indiana.
After making sure her truck is ready and fueled, Pepmeier gathers the bags and meets up with about 20 volunteers at Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves who will join her on the trip. Once at the farm, they glean and gather leftover crops that cannot be sold in grocery stores. This food will later be distributed to local ministries and food banks in both Indiana and St. Louis.
In the often hot and humid Indiana weather, they bag and carry the potatoes and corn, which weigh about 40 pounds. After several hours, Pepmeier and her crew return to St. Louis around 7 p.m. to distribute the food.
“During harvest, I spend about 40 hours a week on this project,” Pepmeier said, noting harvest season typically spans September through November. “During the fall and winter months, it starts to be about 15 hours or less.”
Pepmeier took an interest in food insecurity through a class on homelessness and poverty at Eden Theological Seminary taught by Kristen Leslie, another co-director of The Eden Gleaning and Gardening Project.
“It made me start thinking about hunger and the need for food and the waste of food in the farms,” Pepmeier said.
It wasn’t until Pepmeier visited some friends in Indiana and went gleaning with their church that she decided to start the program in St. Louis during the summer of 2019.
“Our mission is to reduce food waste, respond to hunger and connect communities,” Leslie explained. “Every time we can glean something, the food doesn’t go to waste.”
The program started with one pick up truck of sweet corn gleaned by children and adult members of St. John’s UCC in Westphalia, Indiana. The food was brought back to Webster Groves and then distributed to a food ministry.
The program has since grown to seven summer gleaning trips and a community garden that supplies produce to several food ministries in St. Louis including Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, Isaiah 58, Centennial Christian Church, Calvary Missionary Baptist, Feed the Lou and Helping His Hands. This year, volunteers in the program gleaned and harvested over 14,000 pounds of produce from the farm in Indiana and the community garden at Eden Theological Seminary that was distributed in St. Louis.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is grateful for the fresh food Eden provides. During harvest season, The Eden Gleaning and Gardening Project donates squash and corn to the ministry’s food bank on a weekly basis.
“We rely heavily on the food bank, but we rarely get fresh fruit and vegetables. So to be able to have these fresh fruits and vegetables from Eden and give them to families is an incredible thing,” said Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Executive Director Derek Bastian.
Building Connections
Co-director Pepmeier said The Eden Gleaning and Gardening Project is creating relationships and building connections.
While gleaning crops in Indiana about half a dozen times during the summer is part of the program, there is also a garden at Eden Theological Seminary where corn, potatoes, squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, herbs and more are harvested.
“I think community gardens are a path forward for food security,” volunteer Deborah Lund said. “If I can do one little thing like grow my own produce and support a community garden, I feel like it’s a step in the right direction.”
In addition to distributing produce from the garden within the community, its also used as a teaching garden for students at the seminary and for the community.
“We want people to understand that you don’t have to have big plots of land, expensive soil and fancy things in order to grow good produce,” co-director Leslie said.
At 72 years old, volunteer Pat Penelton is finding the joy of gardening and gleaning despite its labor intensive aspect.
“What I do is from the heart and when you do things from the heart, you get them done,” Penelton said. “I will do it until God says I can’t do it anymore. I plan to be gleaning at 75, 80.”
Penelton also helps prepare some of the food that’s gleaned for those in need by cooking it and giving people the recipes and ingredients to make it themselves.
In addition to helping fight food insecurity in communities, another big goal of the program is to connect those communities to each other — specifically urban and rural communities.
“They both have resources and they both have needs,” Leslie said. “Connecting these (rural and urban) communities can help them work together to solve some of their own problems.
“I am so committed to connecting and healing communities,” she added. “The more we can connect, the better off everyone is.”
With about 10 volunteers working in the garden and 20 volunteering on the gleaning trips, The Eden Gleaning and Gardening Project welcomes more students, alums, faculty and members of the community to join.
“We welcome volunteers, young and old, who are interested in gardening and gleaning,” Leslie said.
The program will continue garden tasks such as harvesting and preparing the garden for the winter and gleaning trips through November. Those interested can contact Kristen Leslie via email at kleslie@eden.edu.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.