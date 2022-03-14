My dog Pickles and I were on the front porch the other day when two young girls came strolling down our driveway. This is normal. Neighborhood kids like our driveway. It’s a great cut-through to the dead-end street behind us. Also, they like to stop and talk to Pickles.
But on this day, there would be no socializing. The girls — I’d say they were hopscotch-age — were deep in a discussion of Eastern Bloc geopolitical history. As they neared the porch, the slightly older girl was explaining to the slightly younger one about how Ukraine and Russia were once part of the same country.
She paused and turned to me. “Do you remember what it was called?”
“Do you mean the Soviet Union?” I responded.
Yes, that was it! The slightly older girl then explained how the Soviet Union had stopped being a country and so Ukraine and Russia each became independent. The slightly younger girl nodded along, like this was a totally normal thing for two grammar schoolgirls to be
discussing on their way to an
afternoon playdate.
Still, I worried that some nuances of the discussion might be over the slightly younger girl’s head.
“The thing to remember is that Russia was wrong to attack Ukraine,” I interjected. “Vladimir Putin is a very bad man.”
Both girls looked at me. They didn’t say anything out loud, but if I am interpreting the expressions on their faces correctly, they were both thinking the exact same thing: “Duh.” They continued down the driveway.
Now, you may think it’s shocking or sad or inappropriate for two little girls to engage in such serious conversation. Between active shooter drills and an ongoing pandemic, the last thing they should have to worry about is a war between two Slavic countries started by a nuclear-armed dictator.
But that’s not what I think. I think these two little girls are smart — so smart that I wanted you to hear about them. I’ll tell you why. World events had clearly shaken the little girls I saw that day, but the girls were not hysterical.
Neither one was trying to scare the other. They were not falsely blaming people they don’t like for the bad things that were happening. In other words, they were nothing like some people you might see on cable TV.
No, quite the opposite. These girls were more like Walter Cronkite. The slightly older girl was trying to help the slightly younger one understand. She was solemn and calm, but also reassuring. The slightly younger girl responded in kind.
I hope you have friends like these two girls. The kind who aren’t afraid of the truth. The kind who ask for help when they don’t have all the answers. On the days the world shakes us, these are the friends we need.