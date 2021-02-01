Here is my favorite passage from President Joe Biden’s inaugural address:
“Through civil war, the Great Depression, world war, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice and setbacks, our better angels have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us have come together to carry all of us forward.”
If I remember correctly, Biden said “enough...enough of us.” He repeated the word twice, for emphasis. This is brilliant — a simple statement that addresses our current fractured state and points us to a hopeful, compassionate conclusion.
Without saying anything directly, he is gently setting aside the people who dislike and distrust him. He knows that true “unity” isn’t going to happen any time soon. Of the people who ransacked our Capitol, a great many of them will go to their graves convinced they did the right thing. There’s not much you can do with them.
But, do we really need them? No, there are “enough” of the rest of us to set things right. And when we do, we won’t deny them the good stuff we create. We will “carry them forward.” They’ll get healthcare. They’ll get a cleaner planet. They’ll get better education for themselves and their kids. They’ll see an end to hunger...you get the idea.
Do they deserve it? Probably not, but denying it to them (and they are a small group, remember) would be harsh and punitive. It would simply create more hard feelings.
We won’t forget what they did. If our laws say that punishment is warranted, they will be punished. But, ultimately, we will treat them with grace. Amazing Grace.
Dorothy LaBounty
Kirkwood