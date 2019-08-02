The Exercise Coach with three locations in the St. Louis area, including 235 W. Lockwood in Webster Groves, was chosen as the “Franchisee of the Year” at the company’s annual conference on May 4.
The franchisee is selected by the corporate team which exhibits standout performance in the areas of unit leadership, customer relationships and franchise citizenship.
“We are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our entire staff has been recognized by the corporate team,” said Jessica Phillips, co-owner.
The Exercise Coach provides one on one personal training in a high tech semi private studio setting.
Contact The Exercise Coach in Webster Groves, 314-764-2451; Town & Country, 314-548-2178; or Clayton, 314-720-1575; or visit www.exercisecoach.com.