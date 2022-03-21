The problem is not that I do not care about the safety and well being of my children. The problem is that I have no nervous system left. I know that I had a nervous system at one point because with Boy #1, it went into overdrive. I sterilized bottles. I baby-proofed everything. I checked and rechecked car seat buckles. I used the free-and- clear laundry detergent. I steamed and pureed organic produce.
Then, 20 months later, along came Boy #2. I was already exhausted from all of the overworking. I tried desperately to maintain the same rigor as I did with Boy #1, but Momma was getting tired. Something had to give. I decided to ease off on some of the safety precautions.
I’d like to say it was a gradual progression, but the more I relaxed, the more sanity I gained. So instead of cutting a corner here and there, I lopped them off with great fervor. Soon my boxed-in world had rounded edges. It was freeing.
However, I began noticing that with a more relaxed mom came a more free-spirited child. Boy #2 broke two lamps, a vase from our wedding and a mason jar from our un-childproofed cabinet — all within the first week of crawling. I took him to a playground when he was 18 months old, and as I answered Boy #1’s existential philosophy inquiries, I lost track of Boy #2. I called for him, only to hear his response from the slatted bridge three feet above my head. He was delightedly dangling from the hand ropes since his legs weren’t long enough to reach the wooden planks.
By the time Boy #3 came along just shy of three years later, my nervous system had dissipated. Not even a scraggly piece of it was left to be salvaged. He started walking on his first birthday, and within 10 days, he wound up in the hospital getting stitches. Today alone, this child has fallen off the toilet and hit his face on the bathroom counter, causing his tooth to nearly puncture a hole straight through his lip, fallen backwards down three stairs in our basement and landed head first on the concrete floor and possibly swallowed the aluminum foil top for his yogurt drink ... stay tuned for how that one ends.
If I approached Boy #3 with the same intensity and anxiety as I did Boy #1, I would be the one who was living in a padded room with all of the things around me being safety-locked. So, I have bid my nervous system farewell. We had a good run. Now I’m just thanking God for the foresight he had to give these kids a disposable set of teeth to work their way through before they get to adulthood. Lord knows they’re going to need them.