Elle Gordon recently opened The Ellenor in the Old Webster Shopping district.
This specialty baby boutique brings niche and quality products to moms and babies in St. Louis and online across the country. The Ellenor’s carefully curated collection reflects values of motherhood, community, wellness and love for the little ones.
“From custom registries to a fun environment and wellness events for moms, we truly aren’t just a store,” said Gordon. “We’re building a community fueled by compassion and support for all moms to thrive.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is located at 20 Allen Ave.