The Ellenor is your one-stop shop for all things baby. Owner Elle Gordon aims to stock great quality products for mothers and babies.
The Ellenor offers baby and toddler apparel, toys, books, nursery items and accessories. The carefully curated collection reflects values of motherhood, community, wellness and love for little ones.
“The Ellenor was born out of my desire to offer a comprehensive shopping and community experience for new and expecting mothers in St. Louis,” said Gordon. “With limited options for baby and toddler clothing, I wanted to create a space where mothers could find everyday essentials and special occasion outfits all in one place.”
Beyond shopping, The Ellenor is a welcoming environment where mothers can connect with each other and learn from specialists in a supportive, non-judgmental setting. Stop by May 13 from 10 to 1 p.m. for a special Mother’s Day event. The Ellenor will also be participating in Girls’ Night Out on May 18.
20 Allen Ave. Suite 105, Webster Groves
314-764-2080