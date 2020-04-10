Easter Bunny 1

The Easter Bunny (Kelly Wittenbrink) waves to cars along Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves on Friday morning, April 10. Helping the Easter Bunny is Laurie Wittenbrink of Webster Groves./photo by Times photographer Ursula Ruhl

We caught the Easter Bunny hopping around Webster Groves this morning!

The Easter Bunny (Kelly Wittenbrink) and helper Laurie Wittenbrink of Webster Groves were standing on Lockwood Avenue outside of Olive + Oak in downtown Webster waving to passersby and bringing smiles to those who stopped by to say hi!

Easter Bunny 2

(Left to right): Annie Saver, 4, and Abby Saver, 8, get an early visit from the Easter Bunny on Friday morning (April 10) from their car. Their mom was driving along Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves when the girls spotted the Easter Bunny./photo by Times photographer Ursula Ruhl

The pair, who are sisters-in-law, have been hopping around neighborhoods spreading Easter cheer! They’ve also been collecting donations for two causes along the way — The Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation and The First Tee. They’ve raised roughly $4,500 so far, and they’ve still got hopping around to do this weekend!

Kelly Wittenbrink of Ladue came up with the idea of making an appearance as The Easter Bunny in the hopes of making the holiday as “normal” as possible for her three young children. She then wanted to extend the invite to others. Sister-in-law Laurie Wittenbrink was all for it, taking the reins as her “handler!”

The two are loving all the smiles they see on the faces of not only kids, but adults, too.

“It’s been really awesome because of course the kids are excited, but many of the adults have been equally excited, too,” Kelly Wittenbrink said. “Everyone needs a smile right now.”

Easter Bunny 3

The Easter Bunny (Kelly Wittenbrink) and her sister-in-law, Laurie Wittenbrink of Webster Groves, wave to passersby outside of Olive + Oak on Lockwood Avenue in downtown Webster Groves on Friday morning, April 10. The pair just wanted to spread some smiles and have also been collecting donations for two good causes: First Tee and the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation./photo by Times photographer Ursula Ruhl