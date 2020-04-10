We caught the Easter Bunny hopping around Webster Groves this morning!
The Easter Bunny (Kelly Wittenbrink) and helper Laurie Wittenbrink of Webster Groves were standing on Lockwood Avenue outside of Olive + Oak in downtown Webster waving to passersby and bringing smiles to those who stopped by to say hi!
The pair, who are sisters-in-law, have been hopping around neighborhoods spreading Easter cheer! They’ve also been collecting donations for two causes along the way — The Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation and The First Tee. They’ve raised roughly $4,500 so far, and they’ve still got hopping around to do this weekend!
Kelly Wittenbrink of Ladue came up with the idea of making an appearance as The Easter Bunny in the hopes of making the holiday as “normal” as possible for her three young children. She then wanted to extend the invite to others. Sister-in-law Laurie Wittenbrink was all for it, taking the reins as her “handler!”
The two are loving all the smiles they see on the faces of not only kids, but adults, too.
“It’s been really awesome because of course the kids are excited, but many of the adults have been equally excited, too,” Kelly Wittenbrink said. “Everyone needs a smile right now.”