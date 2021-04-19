“This is not our world with trees in it. It’s a world of trees, where humans have just arrived.”
I read that recently from the writer Richard Powers, who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for his novel, “The Overstory.” Perspective-changing? Definitely. I can honestly say I haven’t looked at trees the same way since.
And so a story about a tree for the month of April, the month of Arbor Day celebrations and poetry. I don’t think it’s an accident these two intersect.
The tree is now a 22-foot white oak that grows near the corner of a corner lot in Crestwood. A tree that’s been growing 14 years this spring, since the time it arrived in a 10-year-old’s backpack, a sapling wrapped in a paper towel. I remember the day he brought it home, unpacking his lunch, a pencil box and a bunch of crumpled papers before proudly holding it up and saying, “When is dad coming home?”
It was a 2007 Arbor Day giveaway, compliments of the state of Missouri. Do they still do that for fourth graders? I certainly hope so.
They planted that twig a few days later, a stake marking its place and mulch protecting is base. They watered it together that first summer, and somehow it survived into the first winter. After that, a second spring, followed by seasons and seasons of windstorms, thunderstorms, snow storms and ice storms. It took a few years to sprout noticeable branches but until it did, it didn’t seem to mind being tagged as second base or as an end zone marker for little boys’ games.
“Once there was a tree who loved a little boy … ”
I read that once from the poet Shel Silverstein and didn’t quite understand it the way I do now.
Growth for the tree came in increments, budding each spring and then retaining its leaves throughout the winter until new buds could push them out the following year. Growth for the boy came in increments, too.
And now, it’s about as straight and tall as you can imagine, more than three times as tall as the dad and the boy who plotted its forever place near the corner of our corner lot. I asked him once if he remembered planting it. “Of course,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to make it.” Until it did.
Time doesn’t stop. The tree will only grow taller; the boy who planted it will only grow farther. He comes back home from time to time, of course, but probably doesn’t give the tree a passing thought. It just is, this white oak that grows near the corner of a corner lot in Crestwood. It just is.
“What we care for,” the writer Powers wrote, “we will grow to resemble. And what we resemble will hold us, when we are us no longer.”