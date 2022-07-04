I am not a proponent of abortion, but I have often thought about what would happen if, after 50 years, abortion became illegal again. The state of Missouri is leading the way to find out what the consequences could be.
Surely now that abortion is illegal, men and women in the state of Missouri will no longer engage in sexual activity that could result in a pregnancy unless they both mutually agree that if a pregnancy results, they will both support the pregnancy and the child.
Rape and incest will no longer occur in Missouri.
Women will no longer have unwanted pregnancies.
All pregnant women will have access to excellent prenatal care so that they have the best opportunity to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy child. Maternal death rates will be nonexistent.
Ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages requiring medical intervention will no longer occur in Missouri.
Each child will be born into a loving environment and will have all their essential needs met, among which is health care, food, shelter, education, clean air and water so they can reach their full potential.
Liberal paid maternal and paternal leave will ensure that each child can have the best start in life.
Excellent and affordable child care facilities will be available for all children.
Sensible gun safety laws will protect the lives of all children so that no one person with an AR-15 rifle can wipe out whole classrooms of children.
If this is the outcome of banning abortions in Missouri, maybe Missouri is on to something.
Jan Connors
Des Peres