We have a process. First responders go to our schools, places of worship and our businesses to instruct us on how to survive when we hear the bone chilling words “active shooter.”
Then we watch with heartbreak as the tragedy is reported in the news. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, set up memorials, hold candlelight vigils, provide the survivors with counselors to help manage their grief, then patiently wait for the next massacre so we can repeat the process all over again.
To our legislators, stop playing politics. Do your job! Find common ground. Seek out sensible solutions to the challenges of mental illness and guns in America.
America, now is the time to find your conscience before it is hopelessly lost in the process. We deserve better.
Ed Scholl
Webster Groves