Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m.
• Sponsored by Webster University
Parade Route
The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and travels west on Lockwood. It turns south on South Gore and travels down Gore to Big Bend. It then turns east on Big Bend and turns one last time south on Elm Avenue. The parade ends at Memorial Park (at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Glendale Road).
Marshals
Volunteers from the Webster Groves Masonic Temple will serve as parade marshals again this year, lining up units, enforcing security measures and securing the course.
Judges
Parade judges have the honor of selecting parade units to receive awards in the various categories listed below. Awards will be given at the Aug. 3, Webster Groves City Council meeting.
Judges for the parade are:
• Karen Johnson, 20-year Webster resident, 20-year teacher of economics and world history at Nerinx Hall High School.
• Brian Mund, 21-year Webster resident, seven-year assistant produce manager at Schnucks in Webster Groves.
• John Ponzillo, 25-year Webster resident, 25-year doctor of clinical pharmacy in the critical care and burn units at Mercy Hospital.
Awards
A first place (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding) winner will be awarded in each of the following categories: Children’s Entry, Civic Entry, Classic Entry, Commercial Entry, Performing Entry, Visiting Entry and Novelty Unit.
There are also Special Judges Awards (two awards for deserving units that impress the judges for various reasons.)
Safety
Of course, safety is of paramount importance, but parades have inherent risk, so it’s important that parade participants and spectators do all they can to help.
With regard to parade units, several safety measures are in place and enforcement will be without exception. There will be no throwing of water balloons or large super soakers allowed from any parade unit or spectators. Each sizable motorized unit will have wheel walkers, whose job it is to keep the path clear in front and on the sides of the unit. Parade participants are not allowed to throw candy or other items from a moving unit; however, they may have walkers who will hand the items to spectators on the sidewalks. Violators should be reported to a parade marshal or police officer.
Along the parade route, parents and adults should keep close track of their children and ensure that they are not endangering themselves by running in front of a parade vehicle to get a piece of candy or trinket. Remain on the curb or behind it. There will be no sales of water, ice cream, etc., on the street 10 minutes prior to start time until the conclusion of the event. Safety is everyone’s job.
Those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.