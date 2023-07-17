While Luke Mahaffey’s classmates sat through freshman year at Webster Groves High School in the fall of 2021, Mahaffey was halfway across the globe, clipped into ropes and dangling off the side of a crag in Spain.
When Mahaffey was 6 years old, his parents found a Groupon for a climbing gym. His dad took him to climb, and instantly, he was hooked. Indoor climbing became a big part of his life and he began to compete, going all the way to nationals.
During the pandemic, his coach helped him build a home climbing wall. In 2021, Mahaffey, then 13, spent his spring break in Utah, where he met Brandon Smith. Smith is a former coach at The Climbing Academy, a global school that allows students to explore outdoor climbing.
“[Brandon] started telling me the academy went overseas and you got schooling with it, and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is a dream,’” said Mahaffey, now 16. “Immediately, I wanted to go.”
Kem Mahaffey described her son’s encounter with Smith as “serendipitous.”
“Brandon came up to us and he was like, ‘Oh, there’s a nice route over here,’ and we looked it up and I was like, ‘He’s looking for something harder than that,’” she said. “And he’s like, ‘Really? How old is this kid?’ I think that piqued his interest — a young climber that can climb really well.”
When the Mahaffey family returned home, researching The Climbing Academy came next. Luke Mahaffey completed the application process, including an interview with the principal of the academy.
“I was a like a little kid in a candy shop. I was just so excited to go to my dream school,” Luke Mahaffey said.
After being accepted into The Climbing Academy, Mahaffey had to transition from indoor to outdoor climbing, noting he had a lot to learn about outdoor climbing requirements.
Sending their teenage son overseas wasn’t easy on Mahaffey’s parents, but they knew how much their son wanted to attend The Climbing Academy.
“He didn’t seem to ever question that decision, even the day that we took him to the airport,” said his father, Matthew Mahaffey. “When we got in the car to come back, he texted us when he was sitting on the plane saying, ‘Thank you for this opportunity.’ He was ready. We weren’t.”
While abroad, Luke Mahaffey completed his freshman and sophomore year classes of high school while climbing with the academy. During his time at The Climbing Academy, there were about 25 other students attending. Luke Mahaffey said he became close with the students in his mentor group and his mentor, who he said helped him work on the mental aspect of climbing.
“If you’re competing at a high level, you’re going to fail most of the time,” Luke Mahaffey said. “It’s really easy to get caught up in that mental barrier. There’s so many other factors that go into it, but in reality, it is just you against you.”
Luke Mahaffey’s first semester was in Spain, but over his two years at The Climbing Academy, he also climbed in Greece, Slovenia and different parts of the United States. He said it was in Greece that he realized climbing isn’t all physical, and that he could be less hard on himself.
“In Greece, I was having two gelatos a day and eating all of the amazing pita,” he said. “I was definitely the heaviest I’ve been, and yet I was still climbing my best. I was having fun, and I was really being in the present and making the most of every moment.”
After spending two years at The Climbing Academy, Luke Mahaffey will now attend Webster Groves High School for his junior and senior years. Kem Mahaffey and Matthew Mahaffey said they have seen their son’s growth since returning from the academy.
“He had two years of intense, crazy cultural exposure, great climbing and a lot of language study because he did Spanish exposure,” Matthew Mahaffey said. “I think he feels older than he is, but he’s just a newly turned 16-year-old and he hasn’t been parented by us for an extended period of time in two years. It’s been great, but we’re relearning that relationship.”
Matthew and Kem Mahaffey also noted that their son fell in love with the topography in Spain. Kem Mahaffey said Luke Mahaffey now pays more attention to nature and his surroundings.
“We’ll be driving and he’s like, ‘Oh wow, that sunset is beautiful,’” Kem Mahaffey said. “He’ll point things out. He does have a great appreciation for the outdoors, and the beauty of it and enjoying it.”
Luke Mahaffey said The Climbing Academy has helped him see that life is special. He added that the unique experience helped him develop his adventurous outlook on life. He plans to continue climbing for as long as he can, and has considered going back to Spain or joining The Climbing Academy as an instructor.
“One thing that The Climbing Academy taught me is that there’s so many different people out there and ways of living,” Luke Mahaffey said. “In my opinion, if you are open to other ways of knowing, you’re going to be able to relate and succeed in life more than others. Continuing to look forward like that will set me up to do what I want to do.”
Mya Copeland is a 2022 graduate of Kirkwood High School who attends Northwestern University. She is a summer intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.