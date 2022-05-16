This hopefully invites a new series of letters by different Webster Groves citizens, each focused on celebrating a value that defines the character of our extraordinary community.
I have chosen to focus on the value of POSITIVITY. History shows that Webster Groves was founded by people filled with a positive and optimistic spirit, who believed in themselves and had faith in other people.
Through the generations, positivity has become a hallmark value that defines who we are as people. Stated differently, we in Webster see the glass as half full, not half empty!
To combat negativity, especially in how we treat others, here are two simple wisdoms to further protect and strengthen our collective positivity every day:
When facing a new person or idea, first ask yourself the question, “What do I like about the person or the idea?”
Always look for the good in people and ideas, and you will find it.
Finally, the power of positive thinking is real and very much needed in today’s world. I can only speak for myself, but I choose to go through life with a positive attitude, surrounded by positive, can-do people like we have in Webster Groves. Thank you, Webster!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves