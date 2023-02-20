Excellence in clinical quality, safety, and patient experience are hallmarks of the healthcare received at St. Luke’s Hospital. Board-certified physicians at St. Luke’s Hospital-owned, urgent care facilities have been providing a high level of medical care for our communities’ families for more than 35 years. Together with a team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and X-ray and lab technicians, our urgent care physicians provide quality, convenient, care 365 days a year.
St. Luke’s Urgent Care Center in Des Peres, at 12304 Manchester Road, is here for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Hours may vary as needed. St. Luke’s seven other urgent care centers are located throughout Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, Arnold, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Ellisville, Fenton, Ladue and O’Fallon.
“St. Luke’s Urgent Care in Des Peres offers a great opportunity to continue serving the Kirkwood community, as well as even more patients and businesses in surrounding areas in need of convenient access to high-quality treatment for minor medical emergencies,” said Robert Paino, MD, network medical director of St. Luke’s Urgent Care Centers.
The center provides patients of all ages with prompt treatment for minor medical emergencies, such as earaches, cuts, and insect bites to more severe injuries like sprains, and broken bones. Count on us for sports and camp physicals, vaccinations, and testing for viral and bacterial infections such as COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and strep throat. The facility also offers diagnostic radiology services and lab services with a provider order. Walk-ins are welcome. Online check-in is also available on the website at stlukes-stl.com/urgentcare.
12304 Manchester Rd.
Des Peres • 314-965-6871