“Over there was a lodge ... and the cabins were here — right here,” I said, standing in the middle of the vacant youth camp site at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, Illinois.
Tom and I were staying at the park on a spring break vacation, and I wanted to show him the actual site where I had first camped as a plucky 9-year-old — a full six months before my official jump from Brownie to Junior Girl Scout.
Camping wasn’t part of the Brownie program, but I was the guest of the troop leader’s youngest daughter, my third-grade classmate Patti Cagle. Mrs. Cagle wanted Patti to come along with the older girls in that spring of 1972, and Patti asked if I could, too. I was up for the challenge.
“We ate under this pavilion,” I said, iPhone in hand as the memories — and selfies — flooded in. “Here’s where we built our campfire.
“And there’s where we went to the latrines, except in the middle of the night when you were too scared to get out of your sleeping bag.
“I remember the smell of the campfire, and daddy-long-legs in the rafters, so thick you had to brush them away.”
My husband of 30 years patiently obliged me as I told 50-year-old tales of camping for the first time.
“I guess they tore down the cabins,” I said. “But I remember it like it was yesterday.”
As we were driving away, we saw a hand-painted sign that read, “Camp” leaning against a tree, an exclamation mark on a perfect afternoon. Except for one thing: I had never camped on that campsite.
That was obvious a few hours later when Tom, looking at the park map, showed me a section called “Group Cabin Camping.” Funny thing about memory at age 59 — sometimes it’s crystal clear, until it isn’t.
So I went to the source: my old friend Patti, now Patti Ottenlips of Brentwood, a regular reader of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t imagining the whole thing.
“I totally remember that,” she said. “Were there snakes in the rafters, too? Or maybe they were there on a previous campout and my mom was just checking.”
I would have remembered snakes — if we had found any it might have been my last campout, too. Instead, the memory that remained is of being an audacious and indomitable third grader, without the slightest bit of homesickness.
Before we left, Tom and I went searching for the cabin camps, but the entry gates were locked. It didn’t matter. Proximity had done its job: remembering what it was like to be a fearless 9-year-old. And being grateful for still having that friend who was fearless, audacious and indomitable right along with you.
“We were lucky to grow up in the 1970s,” said Patti, a nurse, wife, mom of three and now a grandmother of two.
We sure were.