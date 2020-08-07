Kent's Grade: B+
Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller
Rating: R for sexual content/nudity, language, drug use and violence
The Plot: Renown art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) is as well known for the delivery of his criticism as he is for his opinion.
Inviting his new “friend” Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debiki) to accompany him to the Italian villa of wealthy art collector Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger), Figueras discovers that what he thought would be an opportunity for a career revival will come at a price.
Realizing that he has been placed in a compromising position, Figeuras is given a chance to interview the reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland), but for this honor, he must secure one of Debney’s works for Cassidy. Knowing Debney will never willingly part with any of his works, Figeuras knows he must compromise his morals. Leaving one to wonder to what lengths they will go for success.
Kent's Take: “The Burnt Orange Heresy” is adapted from the novel by Charles Willeford and uses gorgeous locations and charismatic characters to mask a tasty, festering moral dilemma.
Figeuras is a charming, intelligent and influential figure in the art world . . . or so his relevance used to be, until an indiscretion deflated his career.
When Joseph Cassidy reveals that he has placed Figeuras into a career compromising position, he simply asks him for a favor that will mutually benefit both of them – but will it really?
Add to this the mysterious Berenice, a woman who asks more questions than gives answers creating doubt and paranoia within Figeuras and viewers alike.
Each character is hiding a secret and those secrets are used to boost the plot by revealing them with perfect timing. Whether to switch the viewer’s feelings toward a character or to reveal another layer to the story, the information alters our mood.
Secondary characters are used beautifully and subtly to manipulate Figeuras, driving him toward destruction — a figure plagued by symbolic flies.
Director Guiseppe Capotondi uses worthy dialogue, interesting characters, memorable settings and good pacing to extend our patience as he sets up a drama that finishes like a thriller.
The cast gives strong performances, even Jagger holds his own with this skilled cast.
“The Burnt Orange Heresy” is a stirring film that is more than simply a story of morals. It touches on the basic instinct of what art is to the masses as opposed to those deeply dependent upon the business of art. Who can define art when it is a personal experience? And what truth does art bring or trigger?
This tale of beauty and deceit finds one person leaving Italy with answers, one leaves with a burden, while we all discover our own “Burnt Orange Heresy.”