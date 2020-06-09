The Black Rep recently announced a shift in the schedule of its 44th season. "Bubbling Brown Sugar," which would have opened the 44th season at The Edison Theatre in September, will move into Season 45.
“Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our community and the uncertainty of when it will be safe for our staff to return to work, our artists to the stage, and most importantly when our audiences will feel safe enough to return to the theatre we have decided to postpone the beginning of our regular season”, said Board President Jonathan Smith.
The company’s annual gala, scheduled for November 14, 2020, will occur as a virtual event filled with performances, testimonials, celebrity appearances and award presentations. There will be opportunities for the community to support the work of The Black Rep during this live stream event.
Information regarding the remainder of Season 44 will be forthcoming as The Black Rep continue's to monitor the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC and the county government.
For information visit theblackrep.org or call 314-534-3807.