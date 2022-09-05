The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its lineup for Season 46, beginning with “The African Company Presents Richard III,” running Sept. 7 through 25 at the Edison Theatre at Washington University.
It’s 1821 in New York and two productions of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” are vying for audiences. One is presented by the African Company of New York, a downtown theater known for its growing popularity with both Black and white audiences. A white theater owner is threatened by the success of his competition and will stop at nothing to shut them down. Learn what happens in this true story straight from American theater history.
The season continues in 2023 with “Death of a Salesman,” Jan. 11 through 29, “The Light” running Feb. 1 through 26, “Skeleton Crew” running March 29 through April 16, and “Eubie!” running May 3 through 21.
All attendees must be fully vaccinated or show negative COVID test results from no more than 72 hours prior to attending.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theblackrep.org.