Love comes in many forms. For the past 14+ years, in our house that love has come from a precious Pomeranian named Foxy.
This sweet, feisty and tough little ball of fluff has brought us the greatest love and joy since my husband surprised me with Foxy and his littermate, Bear-Bear, when they were just tiny pups nearly 15 years ago. We couldn’t have imagined then how amazing they would make our lives or the amount of joy they would bring.
These little pups have the biggest personalities, and even bigger hearts. While Bear-Bear has been our lovable and animated silly ol’ bear, Foxy has been the sweetest, strongest, bravest dog I have ever known. Faced with a number of life-threatening health challenges over the years, our Baby Fox has been living on borrowed time for several years.
After suffering from strokes throughout his life and being diagnosed with a seizure disorder, our brave little Fox overcame all odds on multiple occasions, fighting his way back to recovery each time we almost lost him. One of those times was shortly after we lost my dad, and I swear that Foxy kept fighting because he knew how much we needed him.
In the wake of losing my dad, I had no idea how I would survive from one day to the next, nor did I even really want to. But watching how hard Foxy was fighting to pull through helped me keep fighting, too. Travis reminded me how much he and Foxy and Bear-Bear needed me, and that the fight was worth it. It’s no exaggeration to say that Foxy literally helped save my life.
Foxy continued to have health issues throughout the years, but he seemed to take it in stride, all the while we tried to give him the best life possible. He loved running at the park with Bear-Bear, patrolling the yard to make sure the perimeter was secure (we called that the “Pom Perimeter Sweep!”) and lounging in his pool floatie in the summer.
When Foxy’s health issues prevented him from going on long walks, we took him for wagon rides — he loved to stand on the front rails and let the wind blow through his fur while smiling the biggest Pommy smile. He also loved to bark at just about anything and everything, or whenever he felt like it, which is how he earned himself the nickname “Junk Yard Dog.” And ice cream — oh how he loved ice cream!
Foxy accompanied us on trips to the beach and other whirlwind adventures, and enjoyed sitting by a campfire ... and eating one too many hot dogs! But mostly, he just enjoyed hanging around the house, eating treats, getting pets and giving kisses. He and Travis shared a special bond — he was first and foremost “Daddy’s Little Buddy — but of course I shared a special closeness with him, too. He loved to give mama kisses, and I loved it, too.
For every bit of sweetness there was to our Fox, there was just as much strength and resilience. He was tiny, but mighty -— a fighter through and through. He fought to the very end, despite the aggressive progression of the cancer he had.
Saying goodbye to our sweet Foxy is one of the most difficult things we’ve ever had to do. Just as our lives were forever changed the moment he came into them, so too are our lives changed by his absence.
Our pack will never be the same without Foxy, but it helps to have our two other fur babies to look after in Bear-Bear and the latest addition to our household, a nine-month-old Pomeranian named Mr. Puffers. Even though we weren’t a three-Pom family for very long, I’m glad Foxy had a chance to teach young Puffers a few lessons. I know I certainly learned a lot from him.
I am forever grateful to our Foxy for every day that he helped us get through, all of the smiles he put where there were tears, and his endless love, snuggles and kisses. Our Fox was the sweetest, kindest and bravest soul. We will always miss our sweet Foxy, and he will forever be in our hearts. We were the luckiest to be loved by him. He was the bestest boy.