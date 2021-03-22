A fresh pot of coffee. Stretchy yoga pants. Consistent WiFi. A dog leash hung next to the door. A clean supply of masks. That’s pretty much all I need, here on the 373rd day of the pandemic.
A year ago this week, I remember being among the last to leave my office, turning off the lights for what was supposed to be three weeks to “flatten the curve.” I couldn’t shake the feeling though, that it was going to be months before I saw some of my colleagues. One year later, and our daily interactions are still through Zoom. I’ve long given up worrying about my background screen.
In the poem “A Servant to Servants,” Robert Frost wrote, “The best way out is always through,” one of those lines that hits you like a lightning bolt as a young college student, but you haven’t lived enough yet to know why. And so the through line of the COVID-19 pandemic now spans 12 months and includes so much heartbreak.
Lives lost, relationships strained. And the loss of so many things we took for granted, like shaking hands in church — or even going to church. A proper burial for our dead. Baby showers and baseball games. Eating at a restaurant.
“Flatten the curve” seems quaint now, as does the idea we would all band together to defeat a tiny microbe that turned our lives upside down. History is hard to put into perspective while it’s still happening, and we’re not out of the woods yet. Letting up would be like spiking the ball before reaching the end zone or quitting at mile 25 in the marathon. But not everyone looks at it that way. “Why not?” is a question I’ll be pondering for a long time.
On Monday, I rolled up my sleeve and got the first of two vaccinations against COVID-19. The best way out is always through.
A year ago, in my last column for the South County Times, I wrote about my paternal grandmother, Ella Pearl Gibson. Born in 1902, she was 16, married and pregnant at the onset of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. At the age of 19, she was burying that first child. By the time she was 22, she had buried three babies. I know now that her greatest accomplishment, 10 years later, was the undaunted courage to have one more child in the midst of the Great Depression — my dad.
She never talked about any of her struggles. She just always had a quiet contentment, happy to sit quietly on the couch at all the raucous family gatherings, crocheting the ends of pillowcases or stitching squares together for the next quilt.
I still have one of those quilts — red, white and tattered. Hundreds of squares of fabric with thousands of tiny stitches that took months to assemble. Fifty years later, they’re still intact. Tangible proof that the best way out is always through.