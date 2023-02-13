An article I just read in the Washington Post has profound implications on life as we may know it. It had to do with Marie Kondo, the Japanese lifestyle guru who convinced many of us that we’d be a lot happier if we would just organize our sock drawers.
Turns out, she now admits her own house is a mess. I’m going to be honest with you -— for me, that sparks joy.
Nothing against Marie Kondo. She seems like a nice guru. She just now has three kids. And to be fair, her principles can work. Were you to snoop through my drawers, you would find one or two that have been beautifully decluttered using her meticulous folding techniques. These drawers contain things I don’t actually use.
My OTHER drawers looked like that for about five minutes after following her advice. Now, my jeans and sweaters are still rolled up in them. It just looks like a large rodent has also taken up residence.
My point is, Marie Kondo meant well. At least she was nice about it, which is more than you can say for the cleaning gurus who came before her. Younger generations may not realize this, but your female elders were once relentlessly and publicly shamed for their cleaning inadequacies.
I’ll give you an example. It regards the #1 laundry issue facing American housewives during my youth. To be clear, American housewives had MANY laundry issues in the 1960s and ‘70s. Colors that faded. Bed sheets that were too stiff.
But by far the worst problem, according to television commercials, had to do with perspiration stains. One famous commercial opened with a housewife ironing her husband’s shirts as he drinks coffee. Suddenly, a menacing voice is heard coming from the birdcage next to the ironing board.
“Ring around the collar. Ring around the collar,” taunts the family parrot.
As viewers, we couldn’t help but feel sorry for the harried housewife. I mean, those dirty rings. She tried scrubbing them out and soaking them out, but the shirt still came out with, well, you know.
Did the husband get blamed even once for having a dirty, sweaty neck? Of course not! He sided with the parrot!
Thank heavens for Wisk, the Marie Kondo of laundry detergents. Wisk was specially formulated to address the neckline stains on men’s shirts. Once applied, it would sink in and start to clean even before you started to wash. Talk about sparking joy!
But what about grass and ketchup stains? For that, yesterday’s housewives needed new generation Tide. For soft bath towels, only the April-fresh smell of Downey would do. And that’s just laundry. Don’t even get me started on mold and mildew.
It’s no wonder our shelves got so cluttered.
So if you think your happiness depends on tidy sock drawers, here is my advice — give yourself a break.