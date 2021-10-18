Many aging adults reach a point in their lives when they can no longer care for themselves without some help. Some may just need a little help around the house, while others with more extensive needs may choose to relocate to skilled nursing facilities. Families have a variety of options when looking for living facilities for aging men and women, and there are a host of benefits to skilled nursing facilities.
• Professional care: many facilities offer skilled nursing care, administered by licensed nurses and therapists. Skilled nursing facilities are designed to tend to the needs of residents who require a level of medical care that goes beyond what assisted living facilities can provide.
• Peace of mind: medical attention at skilled nursing facilities is available around the clock. Residents’ relatives can rest easy knowing licensed professionals will be on hand to address their loved ones’ needs at all hours.
• Criteria: the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will only certify facilities that meet strict criteria.
• Proximity: according to Commonwealth Medicine, there are more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. These facilities care for nearly 1.5 million people. With so many facilities across the country, families can surely find one that’s close to home. Routine visits from friends and family can help seniors make a smooth transition to a skilled nursing facility and reassure relatives that they won’t have to travel far and wide each time they want to see their loved ones.