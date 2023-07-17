So, I was just watching the trailer for the new Barbie movie, and it reminded me of a meeting I once had with a company’s chief happiness officer. I’m sure you want to hear all about it, starting from the very beginning.
But you would be disappointed. I mean, nothing against happiness. But to put all that responsibility on one person’s shoulders? That’s a lot of pressure.
Plus, the mere thought of meeting one-on-one with a chief happiness officer made me uncomfortable. Would her office be decorated with inspirational posters? Was smiling mandatory? And what if you’re not happy afterwards? Then what?
You can guess how the meeting went.
Honestly, very few people are suited for a career as a chief happiness officer, but Barbie is one of them. Think about it. She could take you for a drive in her pink convertible. You could drop by her Barbie Dream House and check out her closet. Meet Ken. You could find out the true shape of Barbie’s feet. If that doesn’t make you happy, nothing will.
My point is, some jobs are harder than they sound. And it takes a special kind of person to fill them.
That’s why I’m anxious about a new job being added in cities around the world. It’s called chief heat officer. It’s like being the police chief or sanitation director, except instead of keeping a city safe from crime or sewage overflows, your job is to keep it from overheating.
The world’s first chief heat officer was hired two years ago in Miami, where the water temperature in the nearby Florida Keys right now is about 96 degrees. By comparison, the water in Barbie’s Dream House hot tub is around 100 degrees. Any hotter, and it could melt the coating off her plastic legs.
And it’s not just Florida. Scientists say the earth is the hottest it has been in, like, 100,000 years.
I know some people don’t want to hear it. But things are getting worse here, too.
In the week before the July 4th parade, Webster Groves residents put out between 16 and 20% fewer chairs on the sunny side of the parade route streets than on the shady side. (That is an estimate.) Usage of the giant slip-and-slide on Gray Avenue by parade participants was at an all-time high. Don’t even get me started on the amount of Dubble Bubble sticking to the city’s sidewalks.
More robust parade candy is just part of the solution. We need to make it socially acceptable to carry solar-powered portable fans. I hate to say it, but we need laws that allow carrying a water pistol without a permit.
Most of all, we need someone local to champion climate change solutions that might actually work. It’s gonna be an uphill battle. But I know how to get the ball rolling: Chief Heat Officer Barbie.
Mattel, are you listening?