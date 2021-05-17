Webster Groves confectioner Stefani Pollack is plugged into the baking scene. Pre-pandemic, the recipe blogger often chatted with other bakers and makers via Instagram, a practice that only ramped up when quarantine started, with the addition of Zoom meetups.
While video chatting was fun, Pollack sought a stronger, more interactive connection with her online culinary friends. Together with Darren Fox, founder of the online baking community “Cakes That Inspire,” Pollack decided to make her dream a reality.
Taking place virtually May 21-22, The Bake Fest is an interactive series of panels, workshops and networking events for bakers of all levels.
“The reason we’re excited about it is because there’s nothing like it that really exists,” said Pollack, who started her blog, “The Cupcake Project,” in 2007. “There’s nothing that really focuses on the entire depth and breadth of the world of baking, from hobby bakers to professionals. It’s a chance for the entire baking community to connect.”
Attendees will enter the online venue and choose from numerous panels streaming live, with the opportunity to watch recorded sessions for several weeks after the event. Friday, May 21, is VIP day and will feature two-hour baking demonstrations, with Saturday, May 22 — general admission day — offering shorter sessions on topics ranging from tips and tricks to starting a small business or publishing a cookbook.
The Bake Fest’s speaker lineup is full of big names in the online food community — more than 40 of them. The international lineup includes stars like Janelle Copeland of The Cake Mamas in Los Angeles, traveling baker Beesham Soogrim and U.K. cake artist Enrique Rojas.
Fans of The Food Network will recognize plenty of names, including Webster Groves’ own Deva Williamson (@big_laugh_kitchen on Instagram), who recently competed on — and won — the network’s confectionery contest show “Candy Land.” Williamson will be teaching a session on cake photography for The Bake Fest.
“I would spend 20 hours on a cake. We’d have a relationship going on. But then it’d be gone and I’d have nothing to remember it by,” said Williamson. “I started taking pictures of them and working with other photographers, and I learned how beneficial it is for my own personal growth and to communicate with the community and worldwide.”
Sugar artist Julia Usher (@juliamusher on Instagram), also of Webster Groves, will offer a live demonstration of her famous 3-D cookie decorating. Usher, who has run the gamut from authoring cookbooks to owning a bakery, said she’s pleased to be a part of such a unique event.
“As someone really heavily involved in decorating, I’m excited to see these guys creating something that will bring people together from across disciplines,” she said. “I feel like I’m one of the old guard. Some of these people are doing food videos on TikTok. They’ve got it covered in terms of expertise and age groups.”
According to Pollack, connecting bakers of all levels and interests was always part of the plan. In addition to panels, the event platform will connect people in virtual breakout rooms where participants can choose a “table” and video chat and network with other attendees. There’s also an “exhibitor alley” with vendors selling books, courses, consulting services and even cake pops.
With Pollack’s nearly 1 million Instagram followers (@cupcakeproject) in the know, Pollack is predicting a great turnout, with over 900 registered already. And the guest speakers are pretty excited, too.
“I think people are very jazzed about this event,” said Pollack. “A lot of people had in-person events that were canceled. It’s a chance to get together and share what we do with the community.”
Tickets to The Bake Fest are $25 for general admission without recordings, $35 for general admission with access to recordings, and $125 for VIP, which includes access to Friday’s sessions, Q&A sessions with industry leaders and more. Learn more about The Bake Fest and buy tickets online at www.thebakefest.com. Use code “websterkirkwood” for 15% off.