“Wait, you can’t call Grandma Shirley tonight — she has club tonight.” This was a phrase I heard regularly as a kid. We all knew that grandma and her group of friends — the same ones she’d had since first grade — had a long-standing monthly routine of playing cards, which they referred to as “Club.” It was not to be disturbed.
I always revered the way these women prioritized their friendships. You could watch them together and know that they all carried the stories of one another’s lives, and they each bore the joy and heartache of every member as if it was their own. Their friendship stretched, extended and withstood the arc of an entire lifetime.
I grew up yearning to replicate these lasting friendships for myself. But when I came home from college, I was convinced that I had failed. I had let my friendships wither and fade, not tending to any of them well enough to weather the test of time.
But in a strange twist of fate, several friendships from my childhood have serendipitously reignited this year. Although I’m sad that the arc of our friendships were severed for a decade or two, I’m also grateful that the only me they knew was the little girl I used to be. Since they had not morphed slowly with me over time, I was able to see through their eyes the contrast of my vibrant, childlike self with the watered down, bland version of myself I had gradually become.
Over the years I had allowed pieces of myself to go dormant because I believed them to be disruptive and unwieldy. But as we swapped stories, these friends reminded me of the value of my most authentic self — the one who was uninterested in being acquiescent. I could feel them breathing life into the real me that had slowly faded over time.
I believe that each friend, new and old, carries a piece of us — like a puzzle, each piece is uniquely shaped. Julia reminds me of my strong-willed side that blatantly ignores what anyone else thinks. Rachel sparks my fun, quirky side that delights in spontaneity. Dani evokes my tenacity and competitiveness. Erica brings out my tenderness and a vulnerability that previously terrified me. When you assemble all of these pieces, they create the entire puzzle of my identity.
Although I have not maintained a core group of friends like my Grandma Shirley did, I can see that I didn’t miss out altogether. She instilled the value of friendship, and now I am carrying that torch in my own way.
I am grateful that my friends have held onto these pieces of me for all of these years, and returned them to me when I needed them most. I feel a wholeness being restored in me, and I owe it all to them.