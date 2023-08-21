Growing up in Des Peres, I always wondered why my family had to drive so far to get to a fun place like Downtown Kirkwood. Why wasn’t there a Downtown Des Peres? What was it that made Kirkwood feel so much more special?
Many years later, it finally occurred to me: Downtown Kirkwood is built for people, not cars. The streets are narrow, speeds are slower, and shops and restaurants are in close proximity to each other. This is a place built for people on foot.
Contrast this to Manchester Road in Des Peres: Five wide lanes of high-speed traffic, vast parking lots and hardly any crosswalks. My hometown sends a clear message: Pedestrians are not welcome. I think the Kirkwood Road issue would make a lot more sense to critics if they looked at it through the eyes of a person and not a car. Through this lens, you start to value assets like narrow streets and lower vehicle speeds.
I respect that this change will be inconvenient and upsetting to drivers like myself (and this is a complex issue so I’m open to having my mind changed), but I hope everyone will still acknowledge that Downtown Kirkwood is an exceptional place, and we should support whatever policy is necessary to extend it and keep it safe from an increasingly car-centric society.
Daniel Humphrey
Des Peres