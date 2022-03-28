The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents “The 39 Steps,” adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan. The performance runs to April 10 on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves.
Four actors take on over 150 roles in a plot packed with intrigue, international danger, old-fashioned romance, high-spirited comedy and a death-defying finale. Last performed at The Rep in the 2009-2010 season, “The 39 Steps” is directed by Kate Bergstrom.
Tickets for “The 39 Steps” are on sale now and range from $25 to $99. Visit repstl.org for tickets and more information.
All performances will be limited capacity with socially-distanced seating. Masks are required to be worn at all times. Patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a medical lab (no at-home tests), a PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance date or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of performance date.
For further information on The Rep’s COVID-19 safety protocols, visit www.repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs.